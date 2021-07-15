Mark Kingston, USC baseball land commitment from local standout

River Bluff’s Thomas Powell committed to South Carolina on Thursday, July 15, 2021. River Bluff Athletics Photo

Thomas Powell grew up going to South Carolina baseball games.

Now, Powell will have a chance to be part of the Gamecock baseball program. The River Bluff junior pitcher/outfielder committed to USC on Thursday. Powell said he has been in touch with the coaching staff for about a year. South Carolina offered Powell after the WWBA in Atlanta last week and he waited less than a week to make his choice.

Powell also had offers from College of Charleston and Wintrop.

“I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Powell said. “Realizing that it could be me playing out there for the Gamecocks and inspiring other little kids to dream big like I did was a dream come true. And I always want to compete at the highest level possible. Playing for the Gamecocks gives me that opportunity.”

Powell grew up a huge Gamecock fan, going to games with his father. One of the pictures he posted for his commitment was with former USC outfielder Adam Matthews. The photo was taken in 2010 after USC won the first of back-to-back national championships.

“Adam Mathews is a long time family friend, and I remember watching him play at Carolina,” Powell said. “That was at the parade for the Gamecocks’ first National Championship, and the day that picture was taken he came up and found me and picked me up over the fence so we could get that picture. I grew up in a family that bleeds garnet and black, and I went to a lot of games when I was a kid.

“I would say one of the biggest factors was definitely being close to my family because family is huge for me. I know I would really enjoy having them at all the home games and being able to stay close to them while I’m in college.”

Powell is the ninth Gamecocks commit for Class of 2023 and third from Midlands, joining Lexington’s Reese Marcum and A.C. Flora’s Grant Loggins.

Diamond Prospects ranks Powell as the No. 3 ranked outfielder in SC for Class of 2023. Powell also plays on the Gators football team at receiver and defensive back.

Powell is playing this summer for the Diamond Devils Black squad.