The first two current Gamecocks are off the board in this year’s MLB Draft

South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Brett Kerry Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

No player on South Carolina baseball’s 2021 roster went in the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

It didn’t take long for one to go Monday on Day Two of the MLB Draft. The Los Angeles Angels picked Gamecocks pitcher Brett Kerry in the fifth round of the draft. Eight picks later, Miami Marlins picked outfielder Brady Allen and Cincinnati took pitcher Thomas Farr with back-to-back picks.

Slot value for Kerry’s pick is $390,400 while Allen’s is $360,800 and Far $357,000. Both are expected to sign. According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, only two of 317 prospects in the top 10 rounds in 2019 didn’t sign with their clubs; only four of 314 didn’t sign in 2018.

Gamecock signee Cooper Kinney was taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night. The infielder from Baylor High in Chattanooga, Tennessee told reporters he plans on signing with Tampa and will bypass college. Slot value for Kinney was $2.15 million.

Kinney was Tennessee HS Gatorade Player of the Year and hit .480 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

Rounds two through 10 of the draft are Monday with 11-20 set for Tuesday.