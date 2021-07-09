How South Carolina can maintain one bright spot from last year’s offense

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield Special To The State

South Carolina’s offense is still in its infancy.

With new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield working through personnel groups as the Gamecocks implement his pro-style offense, spring camp was spent as much learning and developing the system as anything else.

But for an offense that ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference in scoring offense a season ago and has lacked consistency since the Steve Spurrier era, there are building blocks to be excited about in Columbia — starting with the Gamecocks’ ability in the red zone.

South Carolina’s 2020 offense averaged just 23.5 points per game and 355.1 yards per contest, both of which ranked in the bottom third of the conference. Yet for as middling as the larger numbers were, the Gamecocks were mighty efficient when they drove deep inside opponent territory.

USC finished its final season under Will Muschamp eighth in the SEC in red zone conversion rate, scoring on 24 of 29 attempts. The Gamecocks also notched touchdowns on 21 of its 24 red-zone conversions — or 87.5% of the time — last year.

A large portion of South Carolina’s success inside the 20-yard-line came from junior running back Kevin Harris. A former three-star recruit, Harris took the reins of an offense that floundered all too much a season ago as he raced for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. Of Harris’ 15 scores, 10 came inside the red zone and seven were scored from three yards or less.

With Harris back in the fold, the Gamecocks ought to have ample options in short-yardage situations once more when his ability between the tackles is combined with the complementary running styles of freshman MarShawn Lloyd and senior ZaQuandre White.

“I think that group, as far as getting your best guys on the field, can allow you to do some personnel groupings to get multiple backs out there at a time,” Satterfield said of his running backs in April. “Because they do catch the ball so well and they are so explosive with the ball in their hands.”

Beyond Harris, South Carolina also brings back the bulk of its offensive line. Tackle Dylan Wonnum, guard Jovaughn Gwynn and center Eric Douglas all started 10 games in last year’s COVID-shortened campaign. Junior Jaylin Nichols, redshirt junior Jakai Moore and senior Jazton Turnetine also all return to give the Gamecocks a deep and massive group up front.

Together, the Gamecocks’ projected starters have combined for 101 starts over the past four years.

“With a lot of people coming back, we’re familiar, we’re comfortable with each other,” Wonnum said in April. “That means we can trust each other more. It’s all about trust. If you don’t trust your partner to the left or to the right of you, it can kind of mess you up.”

The biggest addition — no pun intended — to South Carolina’s offense comes in the form of 6-foot-7 tight end/receiver E.J. Jenkins. A former standout at FCS school St. Francis (Pennsylvania), Jenkins has speed and size that few people on the planet, let alone in college football, can match.

During USC’s spring game, the Virginia native recorded a pair of touchdown receptions during red-zone work as he skied high above the Gamecocks’ smorgasbord of defenders who attempted to slow his path.

Jenkins spent the spring splitting time between tight end and receiver. Given coach Shane Beamer’s background as a tight ends coach and the return of stalwart Nick Muse, South Carolina can get creative in how it puts Jenkins and Muse on the field at once.

“E.J. is a guy that’s a little bit of everywhere right now and is being asked to do a lot,” Beamer said earlier this spring. “We want to get our best guys on the field and create matchups. We certainly can do that with him.”

South Carolina finished 11th in the SEC in plays of 10-plus yards and eighth in plays of 20-plus yards last year. But for as non-explosive as the Gamecocks’ offense was, it took advantage of its chances when granted. With a stable of running backs, an experienced offensive line and Jenkins added to the fold, South Carolina has all the tools for a dynamic red zone approach.

Now it’s a matter of taking Satterfield’s offense to a point where the Gamecocks can be successful deep in opponent territory once more.