Gamecocks pick up commitment from four-star Georgia defender

Emory Floyd is headed to South Carolina, announcing his college commitment to the Gamecocks on Saturday.

The four-star safety recruit from Powder Springs, Georgia chose USC over schools like Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Ole Miss, among others. Prior to June, Floyd said the Auburn Tigers had become a favorite.

He took an official visit to USC on June 25 and on Twitter called the experience in Columbia “one of the best official (visits) I ever had.”

“The atmosphere. I love the coaches and everything,” Floyd said. “I get along with their coaches. I love the system. I got into the program and the playbook real easily. It feels like home down there. I didn’t feel homesick when I went there. It felt like my hometown in Georgia.”

Per Maxpreps, Floyd (6-1, 165) was credited with 17 total tackles in three games this past season.

“I just love Torrian Gray,” Floyd said. “He’s got that Florida lingo. He came from Florida and moved to South Carolina, and all my family is from Florida. Me and him, our bond is great. He likes how I bring speed to the table. I’m a real quick guy in the secondary. He said he’s never seen quick speed like mine.”

First-year coach Shane Beamer now has 14 commits from the Class of 2022. Floyd is the 10th new commitment from a high school prospect since the year-long NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted June 1. Most of the commits in the class are defensive players, which includes six safeties.

Nick Emmanwori, who announced his commitment to USC on Thursday, is listed as a safety, but could transition to linebacker in college.

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Landon Samson, WR

Kylic Horton, WR

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Nick Emmanwori, S/LB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Emory Floyd, S