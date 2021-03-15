Sadarius Hutcherson’s pre-draft training has him confident, optimistic about future

—This is the first an a series as The State chronicles Sadarius Hutcherson’s journey over the next several weeks leading up to the NFL Draft on April 29-May 1.—

Like many NFL prospects, former South Carolina offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson was a little disappointed to learn there would be no NFL Combine this year.

The annual February event, held in Indianapolis, was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The event, at which top prospects show off their speed, agility and strength, has become must-watch TV for NFL fans and was even moved into a primetime spot in recent years.

“I’m not going to lie. I was sad because I was going to put on a show,” Hutcherson told The State. ”I was going to put up some big numbers.”

Instead, Hutcherson will have to wait a few weeks to showcase his skills before NFL scouts and teams. He and four other former Gamecocks — Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Ernest Jones and Shi Smith — were selected to participate in USC’s on-campus pro day, which will be conducted March 24 like a scouting combine for NFL teams.

“It is going to be fun and one last time to be teammates,” Hutcherson said of USC’s pro day. “Once April gets here, who knows — we might be playing together again.”

Horn is a first-round prospect by various projections, and the others also are expected to be selected at some point in the NFL Draft, which will be April 29-May 1 In Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Draft Scout projects Hutcherson as a third-round selection. He was a versatile lineman for the Gamecocks, starting 39 games — 16 at left guard, 12 at right guard and 11 at left tackle.

Hutcherson, who signed with Element Sports Group agency, has been training since Jan. 3 at the EXOS facility in Frisco, Texas, along with other draft hopefuls. Hutcherson has his own apartment but most of his time is spent at EXOS, training five to six days a week.

Hutcherson says he gets up around 8 a.m. and heads over to EXOS, where a nutritionist serves the athletes breakfast and they drink pre-workout shakes. Lunch also is provided and activities vary from day to day.

Hutcherson said he bench presses three to four times a week, while position drills also are done three days a week along with speed work.

“It is one of the best training facilities in the nation,” Hutcherson said. “I feel different. I feel faster, stronger and leaner. I am more mobile. I know everyone is going to be surprised because of my speed. I came in with high expectations. I am not wanting to be average.”

Hutcherson got a little preview of what to expect when a mock pro day was held in front of former scouts at the EXOS facility. He said he had a 34-inch vertical leap and benched 225 pounds 34 times.

The mock pro day showed him what he needs to work on and “tighten up” as he gets ready to come back to Columbia, he said. He also has taken part in several virtual interviews with NFL organizations since prospects aren’t allowed to travel to team facilities.

Hutcherson said he is taking the draft process in stride, and he often reflects on all the moments that have gotten him to this point.

“It feels so unreal because you have been working hard towards this all your life. When you look back, you think you have all this work to do. And in the blink, it is already here,” Hutcherson said. “It is a great opportunity and I know I am going to succeed in this league because of the hard work I put in. I just love working hard and that is what is going to keep me here. It is a business but you gotta have fun with it, too.”