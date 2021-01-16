Frank Martin-less Gamecocks fall just short against LSU in return from COVID pause

There’s been no rhythm to South Carolina’s season. Most of the storylines surrounding the Gamecocks have been about the games they’ve missed due to COVID-19, and not the games they’ve played.

Before Saturday night, USC had played two games in 41 days — and barely practiced in between.

The Gamecocks flew to Baton Rouge on Saturday to take on a 9-2 LSU team without their head coach Frank Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and student-athlete development director Doug Edwards. Martin watched the game from home, recovering from his second bout with COVID-19, which — in his words — kicked his tail. Fifth-year USC assistant Bruce Shingler acted as the head coach.

Yet through it all, the Gamecocks found a way to not only play an actual basketball game, but to match one of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference blow for blow.

The Gamecocks held a lead for most of the contest but fell short to LSU, 85-80, after the Tigers’ late-game surge.

3 Observations from USC-LSU

1. Bryant explodes in return

Junior forward Keyshawn Bryant hasn’t played a basketball game since Dec. 5 at Houston.

The entire team was sidelined from Dec. 5 until Jan. 2. But when the Gamecocks briefly returned to play two games at home — wins against Florida A&M and Texas A&M — Bryant was noticeably absent.

Martin hasn’t discussed specific cases of COVID-19 on his roster, due to privacy, but he did say before the season that if a player suddenly missed two weeks, one could probably read between the lines.

Bryant’s presence was sorely missed in a thin USC frontcourt, and he made an immediate impact upon his return Saturday. Though he didn’t start, Bryant quickly played his way into more minutes on the court. He set a new career-high with four blocks in his first 15 minutes on the court. And then he took off from an offensive standpoint, shattering his previous career-high of 20 points with 26 to go along with seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks were still missing junior forward Alanzo Frink on Saturday night, who also missed the two home games earlier in the month. Also missing was sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary, who had returned in the win against Texas A&M.

Reserves T.J. Moss and Nathan Nelson also returned to action for the Gamecocks.

2. Lawson stays hot

In a season defined by unpredictability, junior guard A.J. Lawson has been among the lone constants for USC.

His career-high 30-point effort against Texas A&M fueled a Gamecocks win in their first SEC game of the season. At a time when South Carolina is struggling to simply field a complete roster, Lawson has been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career.

He entered Saturday night with a team-leading 17.8 points per game, and Lawson scored 18 in the first half alone, making seven of 12 field-goal attempts and sinking half of his eight 3-point looks. The long and lean 6-foot-6 guard created explosive plays in transition and tallied five steals.

However, Lawson cooled off in the second half, making just one of his six field-goal attempts as the Tigers pushed their way back into the game. Lawson finished with 22 points.

3. Defensive effort

Entering this game, LSU had four players scoring at least 13.9 points per game. Freshman guard Cameron Thomas is the SEC’s leading scorer with 21.8 points per game.

Considering the Tigers’ explosiveness, the Gamecocks did well to hold LSU scoreless for the first 2:38 of the game. Even more, the Gamecocks held a lead for 33:49 of the game’s 40 minutes.

LSU’s scorers were too talented to hold down for long, though. Thomas finished with 25 points after a somewhat tepid start, and forward Trendon Watford followed closely behind him with 23.

Next game

Who: South Carolina (3-3, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri (8-2, 2-2, SEC)

Where: Columbia, Mo.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Watch: SEC Network