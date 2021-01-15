Shane Beamer hires new defensive line coach, according to reports

Shane Beamer is set to add another South Carolina native to his coaching staff.

Jimmy Lindsey, who was born in Cheraw, is expected to be the new Gamecocks’ defensive line coach, according to reports from Gamecock Central and The Big Spur. He replaces Tracy Rocker, who left to take defensive line job at Auburn.

Lindsey was the defensive ends coach at Illinois under Lovie Smith last season but finished the year as defensive coordinator after Smith was fired. He made $275,000, according USA Today’s Coaching Salary database. Rocker’s salary was $525,000.

Before that, Lindsey worked with new USC defensive coordinator Clayton White from 2017-19 at Western Kentucky and with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield at Chattanoogs in 2000. He was WKU defensive line coach in 2017 and coached defensive ends/recruiting coordinator from 2018-19.

Lindsey’s hire gives Beamer with just one on-field position to fill — offensive line coach.

Lindsey has more than 20 years of coaching experience with other stops at Furman, Georgia Southern, Miami (Ohio), Gardner-Webb, Chattanooga and Tennessee Martin. He also did minority internships with four different NFL teams.