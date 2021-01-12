5-star QB Gunner Stockton decommits from Gamecocks

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, South Carolina football’s prized recruit for the Class of 2022, announced he is reopening his recruitment.

He is a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB. Stockton posted on Twitter about his decision Tuesday.

“After much discussion and prayer, I have decided to decommit from the University of South Carolina,” Stockton wrote. “Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the university, staff and program. A lot has changed since that time and I feel like I should evaluate my situation. I want to thank Connor Shaw for all his love, support and understanding.”

Stockton’s decision isn’t a surprise given the coaching decision at South Carolina. Will Muschamp was fired in November and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo decided to leave for Auburn last week. Bobo had a strong relationship with Stockton and his family as well as former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw, whose brother is Stockton’s high school coach.

Stockton wears No. 14 in honor of Connor Shaw, who is still on staff at South Carolina.

Two 247Sports recruiting analysts believe Stockton will end up at Auburn with Bobo and switched their crystal ball picks on Monday.

247Sports ranks Stockton as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback for the Class of 2022 and he is the No. 27 player in the site’s composite rankings.

Stockton threw for 3,128 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 1,581 yards and 26 TDs this year at Rabun County, which went 12-2 this season. In three seasons, he has thrown for 9,518 yards and school-record 122 TDs while running for 3.416 and 62 touchdowns.

Stockton ranks sixth in the state of Georgia’s all-time passing yards going into his senior season.

Stockton was the Gamecocks’ lone commit in a position for the Class of 2022. New USC coach Shane Beamer has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2021 season in freshman Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier, who enrolled last week. The Gamecocks also have walk-on Conner Jordan.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.