Former Gamecock defensive starter joins teammate in transferring to ACC school

South Carolina sophomore defensive back Jammie Robinson announced he is headed to Florida State, a few weeks after putting his name in the transfer portal. Robinson put his name in the portal on Dec. 23.

Robinson made his announcement on Twitter in which he thanked South Carolina fans, his Gamecock coaches and his family.

“With that being said, I will be taking my talents to Florida State University #GoNoles,” Robinson wrote.

According to Noles247, Robinson was rumored to be interested in Florida State and made a non-recruiting visit there to friend and current FSU player Jarrian Jones.

“It was good,” Robinson told 247Sports of his trip to Tallahassee. “I went to hang out with Jarrian.”

Robinson joins teammate Keir Thomas, who announced he was headed to FSU on Saturday. Five former Gamecocks have landed at Power Five schools, and Shilo Sanders is headed to play for his father Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Robinson, a Georgia native, made 74 tackles, picked off one pass and broke up four more this season. He had 62 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble forced as an All-SEC freshman.

Robinson was a versatile player for the Gamecocks and saw time as safety and in nickel.

“I can cover, and I can tackle,” Robinson said in March. “So me being able to play nickel and safety, being able to cover the slot receiver and then move back to safety and fit in the run and fit in the gaps and being able to come out and hit.”

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back (going to Florida State)

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (Going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end (Going to Florida State)

Keshawn Toney - redshirt freshman tight end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end (Going to Purdue)