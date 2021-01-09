Former Gamecocks defensive coordinator lands new job at ACC school

The Miami Hurricanes have hired former South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson as their defensive backs coach, the school announced Saturday.

A Miami native, Robinson was one of Will Muschamp’s first hires in Columbia and served as USC’s defensive backs coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator. Before arriving in USC, Robinson had also coached defensive backs under Muschamp at both Florida (2011-14) and Auburn (2015).

“We are excited to welcome Travaris and his family back to Miami,” Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said in an official release. “He is a proven defensive coach and an excellent recruiter who will be an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”

During his time in Columbia, Robinson helped mentor and develop highly regarded defensive backs like Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn — who is projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.