Gamecocks turn to NFL to fill offensive coordinator job

Shane Beamer didn’t wait long before finding a new offensive coordinator for South Carolina football. Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is near a deal to take over the Gamecock OC role, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

The Athletic and Football Scoop first reported the move.

Satterfield would replace Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator after Bobo took the same role at Auburn on Thursday, leaving South Carolina after one season and just a few days after USC’s board of trustees approved a contract extension for him through the end of 2022.

Satterfield comes to the Gamecocks after just one season with the Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule. He was previously at Baylor for two years with Rhule and also was Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013-15.

In between his time at Temple and Baylor, Satterfield was head coach at Tennessee Tech for two seasons before being fired in 2017. According to the Tennessean, Satterfield, was placed on paid administrative leave while school officials conducted an investigation of possible violations of the school’s discrimination and harassment policy.

Satterfield went 6-16 in two years at Tennessee Tech.

Satterfield has ties with Beamer as the two were graduate assistants at Tennessee together for one season.