Gamecocks land second transfer commitment in one day from FCS linebacker 

South Carolina football picked up its second transfer of the day Thursday when Daryl “Debo” Williams committed to the Gamecocks.

Williams joins Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding, who pledged to USC earlier in the day.

God told me follow my dreams, so I’m on the way @GamecockFB #iplayforhim pic.twitter.com/uKpGYqDTon — Darryl Debo Williams (@Debowilliams13) January 7, 2021

Williams will have four years of eligibility left. He committed to Delaware in December of 2019 over Elon and UMass coming out of Smyrna High in Florida. Delaware is an FCS school and didn’t have a season this fall because of COVID-19.

247Sports ranked him as a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

In high school, Williams set a school record with 153 tackles, 32 of which were TFLs, in addition to eight sacks. For his career, Williams had almost 500 tackles and was a three-time all-state selection.