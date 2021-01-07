Shane Beamer searching for new offensive coordinator as Mike Bobo leaves Gamecocks

Shane Beamer’s quest to fill South Carolina’s coaching staff took an unexpected turn with an interesting twist Thursday.

The turn: Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is leaving to take the same position at Auburn under new coach Bryan Harsin. Bobo will also coach QBs there.

The twist: Offensive line coach Will Friend, just hired by USC, is leaving for Auburn as well, according to multiple reports.

Auburn announced Bobo’s hire Thursday afternoon. There has been no official announcement on Friend’s possible departure yet.

Bobo and Harsin both coached against each other in the Mountain West when Bobo was at Colorado State and Harsin at Boise State.

“I have a great amount of respect for Coach Harsin, both as a coach and as a person,” Bobo said in a statement from Auburn. “I competed against him for five years as a head coach and we’ve talked ball on numerous occasions over the years. I know what he’s about and his commitment to excellence. I know that Auburn is a great community with a tremendous passion for and commitment to Auburn football. I’m excited to get started and look forward to helping Coach Harsin compete for championships.”

Bobo expressed he and his fondness for Columbia as the season ended. He was part of USC staff meeting as recently as Wednesday, The State was told.

Beamer now has four positions to fill on his 10-person, on-field coaching staff just days after the school’s board of trustees approved new contracts for Bobo and Friend.

Hired on Dec. 5, Beamer remains without an offensive or defensive coordinator.

Beamer himself addressed how unpredictable the coaching carousel can be when he introduced new members of his staff last month.

“You know, when I got hired at South Carolina, I didn’t anticipate Auburn necessarily making a change, and that certainly changes things across the dynamic of college football,” Beamer said. “I think you’ll see a lot of stuff happen after some of these openings coming up, whether it be coaches getting let go, coaches changing jobs.”

South Carolina reportedly met with Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on Thursday and also has shown interest in former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Auburn is expected to hire Mason, according multiple reports.

Some of the names being mentioned by 247Sports for the offensive coordinator job are SMU’s Garrett Riley and former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris, who was an assistant at Auburn last year and also coached at Clemson with Dabo Swinney.

Riley is the brother of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Beamer was at Oklahoma before coming to USC.

Will Muschamp brought Bobo onto his staff last year to be his offensive coordinator. Bobo was named school’s interim coach when Muschamp was fired in November.

Bobo’s departure isn’t unexpected given the nature of college coaching business, but he might get some of negative reaction from fans after he was critical of USC players who opted out during the season.

NCAA granted athletes a free year of eligibility this fall because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it is told to kids you don’t have to play this year and you can opt out because it doesn’t count. It gives them a way out in my opinion,” Bobo said during the season. “It is human nature, I will put off until later or I will work hard in the spring or next year. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only place kids are having issues with the long season and ability to opt out. I think it is so important that it is a team game and it is about us, not about you individually. Everyone got reasons why they do it and there is no hard feelings to anybody. But the guys who are here, it has got to be about us and not the individual.”

Bobo made $1.2 million last year and was scheduled to make the same amount this year. His contract, recently approved by the board of trustees, extended his deal through 2022. Bobo owes USC $200,000 for leaving, according to his contract.

The school’s board of trustees approved a $700,000 annual contract this week for Friend. He would owe USC $100,000 if he left the school in his first year of the deal, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the Gamecocks would enforce Friend’s buyout.

Bobo worked closely with freshman quarterback Luke Doty and is also one of the main ties to Class of 2022 five-star QB commitment Gunner Stockton.

Bobo is coming off a season that started with him working to jump-start the Gamecocks attack to get Muschamp coaching tenure back on track. It ended with Bobo filling in as interim coach after Muschamp’s firing. The offense made strides in the run game, but never got the production from play-makers to get the pass game going.

But this didn’t deter Beamer, who spent time at Bobo’s alma mater of Georgia, coaching for one of his close friends, Kirby Smart. If Bobo wasn’t already in Columbia, he would’ve been the first call, Beamer said.

A win over Auburn was the Gamecocks’ signature victory in the 2-8 season that just ended. The Tigers fired Gus Malzahn after a season in which Auburn finished with a 6-4 record.

Auburn was a late add USC’s revised 2020 schedule. The two teams will meet again in 2021 as part of the SEC’s East vs. West rotating opponent schedule.

The coaching departures are the latest people leaving the USC program. Eight players have either announced they were transferring or headed to the NFL Draft, including defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu and quarterback Ryan Hilinski.