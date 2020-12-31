ACC transfer receiver commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer have landed their first commitment from the transfer portal — former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Thursday.

At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Tampa native caught 33 passes for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was the team’s top pass catcher in 2019, averaging 18.9 yards per catch and reaching the end zone seven times. He was limited to eight games this season.

Out of high school, Brown was considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, as the No. 661 recruit in the country and No. 86 wide receiver.

With Shi Smith headed to the NFL, the Gamecocks are woefully short on proven wide receivers. The staff is expected to hit the transfer portal to shore up a range of needs.