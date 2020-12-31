Louisiana linebacker, Memphis commit describes Gamecocks offer as ‘almost life-saving’

Linebacker Kolbe Fields of Metairie, Louisiana has risen quickly up the South Carolina recruiting board. Fields (6-1 205) has been committed to Memphis but did not sign in December because he wanted to see what other options might present themselves. One of those turned out to be the Gamecocks.

They first contacted him earlier in December, and Wednesday he got his much-desired offer from new Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

“I talked to coach Beamer and he was just telling me about the facts about the school and what they have to offer, and how it would help me and benefit me,” Fields said. “He told me I had a full scholarship to South Carolina, and that’s what I wanted. He likes my versatility and how I can play all over the place, and I can make plays from anywhere on the back-end side.”

How did Fields react to getting the offer from Beamer?

“I was excited,” Fields said. “That was my first SEC offer. I was ecstatic. I told him, ‘I appreciate you so much.’ I can’t tell you how many times I thanked him and the whole coaching staff. This is almost life-saving.”

The offer certainly appears to have placed the Gamecocks in a good position to get a commitment from Fields when he’s ready to move forward.

“I don’t want to say too much, but it opens my eyes a little bit and give me time to weigh my options and make the right decision, Fields said. “I talked it over with my family today. We are just trying to make the right decision. I’m going to talk to my dad tomorrow about it and then we’re going to see. Signing day is next month (February), so I’m probably going to wait until signing day. I don’t want to make a decision too early, so I’m just going to wait until signing day to announce where I’m going. It’s only South Carolina and Memphis. That’s it for right now.”

And is there a favorite?

“I don’t want to put it out there too early,” Fields chuckled. “But, South Carolina is SEC. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and three interceptions this season and was named the defensive MVP of his district.

Recruiting news, notes

▪ USC was included in the top eight released on Wednesday by 2022 wide receiver Kojo Antwi (6-1, 185) of Suwanee, Georgia. The others on his short list are Georgia, Florida, Southern Cal, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oregon. The last two seasons Antwi caught 92 passes for 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 19 wide receiver nationally in his class.

▪ Defensive end Deonte Anderson of Fort Meade, Florida will announce his college choice on Saturday as part of the All-American Bowl declaration day. USC actually was a favorite of his earlier this year but the Gamecocks drifted away from him, and Mississippi State and UCF moved into prime spots. But Anderson said he spoke with new USC coach Shane Beamer Sunday, and that may have put the Gamecocks back in contention. Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Penn State also have been on his short list.

▪ New USC offensive line coach Will Friend recently contacted 2022 defensive tackle Giovanni Davis (6-4, 280) of South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Davis said Friend texted him and asked for his transcripts, which his coach will be sending in. He has offers from Ole Miss and Tennessee.

▪ 2022 offensive tackle Eston Harris (6-5, 260) of Opelika, Alabama said he has been contacted by Friend. “I haven’t really gotten to know him yet but South Carolina is in the SEC, so they have a lot of potential for me,” Harris said. He has offers from Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Tennessee and Arkansas.