Adam Prentice officially makes his decision about option to come back to Gamecocks

South Carolina fullback Adam Prentice said back when the NCAA announced players could get another year that he probably wouldn’t take advantage for a seventh season in college.

He announced it officially Sunday night, leaving the Gamecocks potentially looking for a new player at the position.

Prentice posted the news on Instagram. He was on campus for one year and was part of a revival of the Gamecocks running game with Kevin Harris.

“What a ride it has been!” Prentice wrote. “Thank you Colorado State and South Carolina for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college football. I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships I’ve made over the last 6 years. While this chapter closes, I’m eager to see where God leads me next. Without him, none of this would have been possible!

“Hail, all hail, to thee! Forever to thee!”

The burly 6-foot, 245 pounder might take a shot at the NFL, but he’s also finishing up a Master’s degree in engineering. He joined the Gamecocks this year after earning his degree at Colorado State and playing for Mike Bobo.

He spent five years in Fort Collins, going from walk-on linebacker to key offensive piece. He got a medical redshirt for a sixth season, and said he wanted to see another part of the country after growing up on the west coast.

With this year’s USC team, he proved valuable, helping Kevin Harris rush for more than 1,100 yards (fifth in school history). The Gamecocks were seventh in the conference in yards per carry despite high sack totals that depressed those numbers.

Prentice was used in several spots, sometimes as a true fullback and sometimes as a wing tight end.

His departure and the retention of Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator raise some interesting questions about if the team will continue using the position often (Prentice played more than one of every four snaps). The roster lists a pair of walk-ons as fullbacks in Bradley Dunn and Sean McGonigal. Spencer Eason-Riddle played the postion previously, but coming off his second torn ACL, he might be needed to shore up linebacker depth.