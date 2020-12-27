COVID issues at Ole Miss postpone next USC women’s basketball game

South Carolina basketball dmclemore@thestate.com

The impacts of COVID-19 have moved or canceled games for South Carolina football and men’s basketball already.

Now add women’s basketball to the list, although the virus isn’t affecting the Gamecocks.

The SEC announced the New Year’s Eve conference opener for Dawn Staley’s team has been postponed because of coronavirus issues for Ole Miss. The USC men already had their SEC opener, vs. Kentucky, postponed.

The conference did not indicate if or when the matchup would be made up.

That leaves South Carolina’s Jan. 4 contest at Alabama as its first scheduled SEC game. By that time, the Gamecocks will have played just once in the previous four weeks, a Dec. 17 win over Temple at home.

From the SEC’s release Sunday afternoon:

“The Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game of December 31 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”