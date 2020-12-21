Local running back with big numbers set to walk-on at South Carolina

Nathan Harris-Waynick had a big senior season and now will get a chance to play college football at South Carolina.

The Sumter senior running back announced Monday night he will walk-on for the Gamecocks. Harris-Waynick said he received the walk-on offer from coach Shane Beamer eight days ago.

“This is my dream. It means everything to me. My family are Gamecocks fans so its a big deal from all of us. I am just ready to go and compete and earn my way,” Harris-Waynick said.

Harris-Waynick’s other offers were from The Citadel and Northern Illinois. He visited USC for a game last season.

Harris-Waynick, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, rushed for 1,168 yards this year and 18 touchdowns this season. He had 175 yards and a score against state champion Dutch Fork in the Class 5A Lower State championship.

For his career, he rushed for 3,066 yards and 48 touchdowns.