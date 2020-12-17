Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Gamecocks offensive line coach headed to another SEC East program

A move that had been rumored for weeks is finally in motion. South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford is on the move elsewhere in the SEC East.

After four years in Columbia, he will be joining Kentucky’s staff to replace the late John Schlarman as the Wildcats’ O-line coach. Wolford is the first member of Will Muschamp’s last Gamecocks staff to find a new job.

USC is in the midst of a coaching transition from Muschamp to Shane Beamer. Defensive coaches Travaris Robinson and Kyle Krantz made veiled public indications they will not be returning, and now Wolford is the third publicly known coach who will be gone.

Wolford had a contract that ran through the 2021 season, so it remains to be seen how the money will work out. If South Carolina initiated his departure, it will owe him the difference between $700,000 and his new salary (or 75% of Schlarman’s salary).

His offensive lines went up and down in quality through the years. The best was probably the 2018 season, when USC’s offense peaked under Muschamp. The 2019 unit was shuffled early and was young. His last line was solid through the middle, but the tackles struggled through much of the year, giving up a high sack rate.

South Carolina’s assistants in limbo:

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up.
