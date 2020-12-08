Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Positive COVID-19 tests force Gamecocks basketball to halt team activities 

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has paused activities following the positive COVID-19 tests of players within the program, the school announced Tuesday evening.

Due to the positive results, Thursday’s home opener against Wofford has been canceled.

The team did not specify how many players tested positive, saying, “those individuals who tested positive will be retested on Wednesday, as will the rest of the team. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.”

This is the second time South Carolina has canceled a game this season due to COVID-19. The Gamecocks’ home opener against Coker, an exhibition match, was canceled due to a delay in Coker’s testing results.

Michael Lananna
