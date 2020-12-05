A few injury notes, a missing name from pre-game Gamecocks depth chart for Kentucky

The South Carolina football team might be without another body in its defensive backfield.

Defensive back Jaylin Dickerson was not listed as one of the Gamecocks’ safety on a pregame depth chart ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Kentucky. The junior safety had been listed in the depth chart earlier in the week in the pregame notes.

Linebacker Ernest Jones, who interim head coach Mike Bobo had said earlier in the week would miss the game, was also not listed.

One player of note who was listed was defensive end Keir Thomas, who hardly practiced this week and was considered questionable to play. At his bigger defensive end position, the depth chart lists Thomas OR Jabari Ellis OR Tonka Hemingway.

With Ellis not listed at tackle, former starting guard Jordan Rhodes is the No. 4 defensive tackle. Defensive back Darius Rush, who missed two games with COVID-19, is listed.

Dickerson played 16 snaps in South Carolina’s loss to Georgia.