Despite interviewing with Gamecocks, Satterfield tells newspaper he’s not leaving

Last week, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield tweeted a non-denial after reports surfaced he was in line to interview for South Carolina’s vacant head coaching job.

On Saturday, he told the Louisville Courier-Journal that he did interview with Ray Tanner on Friday but planned to stay with the Cardinals. He is in the midst of his second season after getting hired from Appalachian State.

The coach called it more of a “conversation” he “entertained” in the interview.

SportsTalkSC’s Phil Kornblut reported Tanner is on a multi-leg trip, speaking Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Satterfield on Friday and Louisiana’s Billy Napier on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are working to hire the replacement for Will Muschamp, who was fired a few weeks ago.

Satterfield went 8-5 in his first year with the Cardinals, picking up the pieces of a program Bobby Pitrino left in disarray. He’s struggled this season with a 3-7 record.

At App. State, he went 51-24, taking over for legendary coach Jerry Moore. Guiding the Mountaineers through the FCS to FBS transition, his teams went 28-4 in conference play his final five seasons.