For USC’s entire offense, Kevin Harris’ pursuit of 1,000 yards is matter of a pride

On the precipice of South Carolina football history, close to an achievement interim coach Mike Bobo said would be one of the most impressive he’s ever seen, Kevin Harris couldn’t talk to the media Tuesday — the Gamecocks’ sophomore running back had Italian class.

That’s not your typical course selection for a college football player, and Harris hasn’t had your typical season. Projected by most during the offseason to be a backup at best behind star freshman MarShawn Lloyd, Harris was thrust into the spotlight when Lloyd tore his ACL in training camp, becoming the Gamecocks’ top option in the backfield thanks to his consistency.

Still, even as a starter, Harris wasn’t expected to emerge as one of the top-producing running backs in the country, let alone the SEC. Now, with one more game to play, he stands at 928 yards, just 72 shy of becoming the ninth player in program history to run for 1,000 in a season. He’s already tied for third in USC’s record book for rushing touchdowns in a season at 14, three shy of Marcus Lattimore’s record.

So needless to say, Saturday’s contest against Kentucky has the chance to be a historic day for Harris and the entire Gamecock program. And should he crack that 1,000-yard mark, he’ll doubtlessly address the media then.

In the meantime, Bobo and his teammates will have to speak for him. And it’s clear they want to get him to that milestone to cap a season that has proven challenging on many fronts.

“I think it’s a goal that is on our kids’ minds, and not just Kevin,” Bobo said. “It’s something that the offense takes pride in, especially the offensive line and the running backs. They know how close he is and what he’s meant to this football team, offensively in the run game and the pass game. And they want to see him get to 1,000 yards. I think yesterday somebody said it was 2013 since the last time we’ve had a 1,000 yard rusher at South Carolina. And to be able to do it, if we are able to do it, in a 10-game season, against all SEC defenses, I think would be something that, you know, this offense can build on for the future.”

That last 1,000-yard Gamecock was Mike Davis. And as Bobo noted, of the eight USC players to rush for 1,000 yards in 10 different seasons, all played in at least 11 games and none of them had to do it exclusively against SEC opponents. And as Bobo also pointed out Tuesday, he’s had to do with a passing offense that has ranked near the bottom of the conference and the country.

“We have not been really that balanced of a football team or have not been very proficient in the passing game,” Bobo said. “So, you know, it has made running the ball a little bit more difficult. Now, we’ve done a good job running a few different schemes, our coaches have done a good job game planning, our players have done a good job of adjusting. We’re giving him a chance to be successful in some different type of runs. We’ve been creative in the run game, that’s what I’m trying to say.

“But when you’re pretty much, you know, one dimensional like we’ve been, and for him to do that against an all SEC schedule, I think that speaks volumes of this offensive group and what they’ve done, and obviously him.”

Throughout the season, Harris has been quiet whenever speaking with the media about his successes. But his teammates have been more than willing to do sing his praises. And behind the scenes, he’s a “big ball of sunshine,” offensive lineman Eric Douglas said back in October.

“I mean, he brings a lot of positive energy out there,” freshman quarterback Luke Doty added. “So that’s awesome for me being back there, I’ve got a guy that I can feed off of and really bring that same energy. So it’s good to have him out there getting everybody hyped up, and when he’s out there making plays, it’s easy to do that.”

“I think he’s easily one of the best backs in the country,” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dakereon Joyner said. “I think he’s proven that. A hard-nosed guy that continues to put his team first and a very thankful guy for his offensive linemen because without those guys he wouldn’t be able to do it. But yeah, I think we’re all very excited for him to get that and I know he’ll reach it.”

To get to 1K, Harris will have to pick up 72 yards against a Kentucky defense allowing 152.2 rushing yards per game this season, eighth in the SEC. He’s been averaging 5.66 yards per carry this year, which would equate to around 13 touches to get him across the mark — he’s averaged more than 18 carries per game this year.

Right now, everyone’s focused on beating Kentucky, so don’t expect Bobo to immediately call for Harris to run every down until he gets to 1,000. But if it gets late and the outcome is already certain?

“You might say, ‘What’s he at? He needs another carry,’” Bobo admitted. “But, you know, you’re playing a game and trying to win the game. And I think he’ll have an opportunity, because he’s such a vital part of our offense, and with (backup Deshaun Fenwick) down and it being the last game, he’ll have enough carries to have to have an opportunity.”

South Carolina football 1,000-yard rushers

1. George Rogers (1980) — 1,894

2. George Rogers (1979) — 1,681

3. Marcus Lattimore (2010) — 1,197

4. Mike Davis (2013) — 1,183

5. Kevin Long (1975) — 1,133

6. Duce Staley (1996) — 1,116

7. Clarence Williams (1975) — 1,073

8. Derek Watson (2000) — 1,066

9. Harold Green (1987) — 1,022

10. George Rogers (1978) — 1,006

Kevin Harris (2020) — 928