South Carolina set as hefty underdog in 2020 regular season finale
The South Carolina football program broke a lengthy losing streak to Kentucky last season.
To start a winning streak, the Gamecocks will need to win as underdogs.
The opening line from Circa sports has USC as a 13-point underdog. The over/under is 47 1/2.
USC has been an underdog in nine of 10 games this season.
The Gamecocks sit at 2-7 on the season, and either 3-5-1 or 4-5 against the spread depending on which book’s final line one looks at. They’ve not covered since Oct. 17. UK is 3-6, 3-5-1 against the spread.
