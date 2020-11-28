Dawn Staley, No. 1 Gamecocks weather rocky first half to survive South Dakota

One year to the day after South Carolina women’s basketball last lost a game, the Gamecocks got a first-half scare Saturday against South Dakota at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, then roared to life to claim the 81-71 win.

Coach Dawn Staley’s squad entered halftime of its first game on the Thanksgiving weekend knotted at 37-37 with the Coyotes, a solid mid-major squad that received votes in the preseason AP poll. But a powerful third quarter performance put No. 1 USC (2-0) up 20 points, and the Gamecocks withstood a late run in the fourth quarter to claim their 28th consecutive victory.

3 Observations

1. First half blues

The Gamecocks started the game hot, hitting six of their first nine shots from the field. After that, however, they cooled off dramatically, shooting under 25% for the rest of the half.

Layups in particular proved to be a major issue — USC was just 8-for-21 from short range in the first two quarters, missing numerous looks under the basket after coming down with 10 offensive rebounds. Carolina was also just 5-of-11 from the free throw line.

Carolina was also hurt by the absence of star sophomore Aliyah Boston — with 8:53 left in the second quarter, Boston picked up her second foul, forcing her to the bench. Without her, the Gamecocks were unable to dominate inside like they’ve been used to with the 6-foot-5 All-American, with the rebounding battle at 27-25 at the break.

2. Big-time backcourt

The key to South Carolina staying even at all in the first half was the backcourt combo of sophomore guard Zia Cooke and junior guard Destanni Henderson. Cooke kicked off the game with two 3-pointers and led the team with 13 points at the half, while Henderson added a 3-ball of her own early and did it all with 10 points and six rebounds at the break.

Into the crucial third quarter, Henderson took over with several impressive coast-to-coast drives and wound up tallying 19 points and nine rebounds. Cooke was aggressive as well and tied with Henderson for the team lead in points with 19.

3. Third quarter dominance

The Gamecocks were actually outscored most of the game against the Coyotes but were saved by a blockbuster third quarter in which they shot 70.6% from the field and held South Dakota to just 11 points. With Henderson flying around the court, Boston back in the game and sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere finding her shooting touch inside, USC quickly shot ahead and looked far more comfortable after that awkward first half.

Next game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

What: Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Watch: Streaming online on FloHoops.com (subscription required)