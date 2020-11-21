College Sports
Gamecocks switch QBs, send in Luke Doty vs. Mizzou
The fans asked for it, and finally South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo relented.
To start the second half against Missouri, with the Gamecocks down 17-0, Bobo went with mobile freshman Luke Doty. And he showed a little pop.
Doty led USC to a field goal on his first full drive of the season. He missed some passes high, but had one nice toss on a third down and showed off his speed on a scramble.
He had 19 rushing yards and hit one pass for 9.
The four-star freshman had been used a little at receiver and change of pace QB before this game. He was an Elite 11 passer and led the Seahawks to a state title as a high school junior.
He threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 700 that year. A season later, he was named Mr. Football, but saw his season end early with an injury.
