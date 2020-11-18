A key attribute Ray Tanner is looking for in South Carolina’s next football coach

Ray Tanner dmclemore@thestate.com

The buffet of names of potential Gamecocks football coaches offers some different options.

Does Ray Tanner go for an innovative offense but no big-time experience? How about someone with a non-traditional background? Or how much do recruiting chops play into the bigger picture?

During a Wednesday radio interview with 107.5 The Game, he laid out a bit of what he’s looking for in South Carolina’s next coach.

“An intangible barometer that I think plays big, and that is somebody that wants to be here,” Tanner said. “I do have a very, very good job. I think that it will attract a lot of people.

“(I want) somebody that says, ‘I’ve always had an affinity, I’ve been aware of the University of South Carolina for a long time, the passionate fan base, Williams-Brice.’”

The Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp after he fell to 2-5 this season and 28-30 across a nearly-five year tenure.

Two of the names among the most heavily rumored to be in the mix to replace him are Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, who was an assistant under Steve Spurrier in the late 2000s, and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, who was offensive coordinator at Clemson in his late 20s and played his college ball at Furman.

Tanner also said building culture and generating buy-in are key factors. He said experience with the SEC and Southeast isn’t a requirement, but having a Southern flavor on the staff is valuable.

He pointed out that any candidate would have to be vetted by the school, the NCAA and the SEC. A low-end violation might not be an issue, he said, but a larger one could be.

The question the preceded it likely was a veiled reference to Hugh Freeze, the Liberty coach whose NCAA issues got Ole Miss in trouble.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Earlier in the week, Tanner mentioned an offensive background might also be important.

He also faced a question Wednesday about how much fan sentiment and feedback might factor into the decision. That can be a tricky aspect. On one hand, trying to win the press conference is often not the best approach, but on the other, fan excitement powers donation and ticket sales, two key factors.

“It’s a big deal for me,” Tanner said. “I listen more than people think I listen.

“I’m not one that says, ‘Well, you know, the fans, they don’t understand.’ Yes, they do understand. I mean, they make a lot of difference.”

Notes:

▪ Tanner provided a little clarity on the role of a search firm in South Carolina’s process. The school will employ a consultant from a search firm, who can assist but isn’t necessarily running the show.

Tanner said that individual aids in vetting and other parts of the process.

▪ That AD also noted the department’s financial picture looks slightly better than it did early in fall, but there’s still very much a moving target element to trying to keep the books in OK shape.

Tanner said the athletic department won’t borrow money from the school to cover Muschamp’s contract buyout and that he’s not leading a push with donors to cover it. He said the financial crunch probably won’t affect the set of coaching targets, though a massive buyout of the new hire’s current contract or salary demand could be an issue.