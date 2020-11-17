Gamecocks moving two players from offense to defense, two more done for year

South Carolina running back Zaquandre White (11) celebrates with students after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

South Carolina running back Zaquandre White is in a similar position as he was at Florida State. His coach, Mike Bobo, understands it’s hard but also respects White’s acceptance to make the chance.

White, a former junior college tailback, is headed to defense to play safety, along with offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, who will help at defensive tackle. Their change was just a part of a litany of roster moves the Gamecocks are making days after firing head coach Will Muschamp.

Bobo, the interim in Muschamp’s place, said veterans Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling are both done for the season with injuries. Sterling has been dealing with a knee issue all year.

That news came on the heels of four players — defensive backs R.J. Roderick, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, plus defensive lineman Makius Scott — opting out, either for COVID-19 reasons or to pursue the NFL. That first trio is a set of starters in the defensive backfield, which led to moving White to safety.

Out of high school, White went to Florida State to play for Jimbo Fisher, but his next coach, Willie Taggart, moved him to linebacker. That let to him going to junior college to get back in the backfield.

White has been behind Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris all season, with fumbles being an issue. He’s been a key special teams player.