Jaycee Horn opts out of South Carolina’s 2020 season, will prepare for NFL Draft

South Carolina football will try to score a few more wins, even after firing head coach Will Muschamp this week.

The Gamecocks will have to do it without arguably their best player.

USC corner Jaycee Horn tweeted Monday that he’ll forgo the final three games of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft. Son of former NFL star Joe Horn, he’s considered a potential first-round pick.

I told em it was my turn... I’m guessing that the time here. All Luv! #Chosen1 #SEATBELT pic.twitter.com/dSwkIFz2JB — Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) November 16, 2020

“Since I was 7 years old, I’ve always dreamed of playing professional football and the time has come to take the next step in my career,” Horn wrote. “After much thought, I have decided to forego the rest of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Horn was a three-year starter and one of the best players on the defense since his first year. The long, 6-foot-1 defender played every position in the secondary and was the team’s best cover player dating back probably to the late Steve Spurrier era.

His star reached a national level with a dominant performance against Auburn, which included his first two career interceptions. He finished the year with 16 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups and the two interceptions.

“To the University of South Carolina: The opportunity to play SEC football was a childhood dream, that the University of South Carolina helped come true,” Horn wrote. “I am forever grateful for that. During these 3 years, there have been ups and downs, but USC has helped me create a lot of bonds & memories that I will cherish and hold onto for a lifetime! I am honored and words can’t express how blessed I am to have played for this university. Thank you to all the REAL fans for supporting me even when times were tough. It’s nothing like Willy B on a Saturday night. Thank you!”

The departure leaves South Carolina’s already dicey secondary even more thin. Fellow corner Israel Mukuamu aggravated his groin last week, and Muschamp said it was likely a long-term issue before his firing.

South Carolina will host Missouri this week.

This story will be updated.

Missouri (2-3) at South Carolina (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network Alternate Channel

Line: Missouri by 6