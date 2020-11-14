South Carolina starter not in uniform for Ole Miss game

South Carolina’s football team is going to have to avoid a shootout with Ole Miss, and the Gamecocks will be short at least one key face.

Starting defensive end Aaron Sterling was not in uniform before the Gamecocks’ SEC game against the Rebels. This is the third game he’s missed this season with a nagging knee issue.

Outside linebacker Brad Johnson was also not spotted in warmups.

For the season, the smaller end has nine tackles and half a sack. Tonka Hemingway likely takes his place in the lineup.

USC won the last meeting with Ole Miss 48-44 in 2018.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be on SEC Network. USC and Will Muschamp are 11-point underdogs to Lane Kiffin’s squad.