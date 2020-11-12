Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
How Will Muschamp plans to break starting decision to his quarterbacks

It’s not going to be the easiest conversation for South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp, but everyone with a stake in it will be there

He’ll have to tell his quarterbacks who will start and who will be backup for the Ole Miss game after reopening the job following Hill’s struggles against Texas A&M. Muschamp said he expects things to carry through walkthrough on Friday.

Coach (Mike) Bobo and I met (Thursday) and had a pretty extensive conversation about it,” Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show appearance. “We’ll meet again tomorrow and then we’ll make the decision, get those guys together as a group. I want everyone to hear the same message as far as that’s concerned and the direction we decide to go. “

Collin Hill, who started the fist six games of this season, and Ryan Hilinski, who started the final 11 of last season, have been the primary candidates, with Luke Doty working in a smaller package that takes advantage of his running ability.

Hill has thrown for more than 1,100 yards five touchdowns and five interceptions this season, but is coming off a challenging game when he only connected on 8 of 21 passes against Texas A&M. He played for Bobo, now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator, at Colorado State.

Hilinski had more than 2,300 yards last season, but he lost the competition in the offseason to Hill. The COVID-19 pandemic cost Hilinski a lot of time in terms of learning the offense.

Muschamp at times this week said the decision could go until Saturday, but appears to have changed that outlook.

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11

