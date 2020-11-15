Will Muschamp OUT as South Carolina’s football coach

Questions of COVID-impacted finances made the idea of South Carolina firing Will Muschamp as football coach before 2021 seem, at best, impractical.

Muschamp made it seven games through 2020.

Following three-straight losses in which the Gamecocks allowed 159 total points, the school announced Sunday evening that Muschamp had been relieved of his head coaching duties. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will step in as interim coach.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

GamecockCentral reported that Muschamp was informed of the news around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tanner and USC President Bob Caslen then met with the team and informed them of the change.

A search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, the school said.

”We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football,” added Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a university that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level.”

Muschamp finished his USC tenure 28-30 across 4 1/2 seasons. His first two years in Columbia saw overachieving and bowl games. His teams went 6-13 overall since the high-expectation 2018 squad saw its success capped by a tough schedule, some sloppy play and injuries..

If Muschamp’s deal was not negotiated down in some way, the school will owe him $3.3 million for each of the next four years, less whatever he makes at a new job in those seasons.

Muschamp was the highest-profile hire of athletic director Ray Tanner.

“I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes,” USC President Bob Caslen said in a statement. “Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”

Muschamp came in after Steve Spurrier left USC in the middle of 2015 and Shawn Elliott coached out the season on an interim basis. Muschamp was not a widely popular choice, having not found success at Florida across four years. He managed to earn a lucrative extension at USC after winning 15 games his first two years.

Before coming to Columbia, Muschamp spent a year as defensive coordinator at Auburn and had an ill-fated four-year run as Florida’s head coach, going from one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the country to losing his job before the end of his fourth season in Gainesville. He was a longtime SEC assistant and defensive coordinator on Nick Saban’s 2003 LSU national title team.

The Gamecocks will now begin a search for their 35th head coach in program history.

“Our search for a new head football coach begins today, and I have every confidence that Coach Tanner will find the right person to lead our program,” Caslen said. “A vibrant athletics program is integral to the college experience. I know how much football means to our students, faculty, alumni, and donors; I share that passion. Our priority remains winning a championship at the University of South Carolina.”

Will Muschamp at South Carolina, year-by-year

2016: 6-7, with a Birmingham Bowl loss to South Florida

2017: 9-4, with Outback Bowl win over Michigan

2018: 7-6, with Belk Bowl loss to Virginia

2019: 4-8

2020: 2-5

Will Muschamp, USC contract obligations

His departure not only comes with the financial burden of his contract, but also possibly paying out a large group of assistants with contracts that run through 2021. Below are the financial obligations, minus whatever each coach earns at a new job:

Muschamp — If his deal was not negotiated down in some way, the school will owe him $3.3 million for each of the next four years

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo — $1.2 million in 2021

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson — $1.2 million in 2021

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford — $700,000 in 2021

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker — $525,000 in 2021

Strength coach Paul Jackson — $450,000 in 2021