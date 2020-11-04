Gamecocks freshman ‘100 percent’ after missing first half of the season

Of South Carolina football’s freshman class, tight end Jaheim Bell had loaded up more than most in the offseason.

And maybe now he’ll get the ability to put that to use.

The Valdosta-area receiver was destined to play tight end long term. He tore his ACL during his senior season, but through the COVID offseason, he managed to bulk up to nearly the 230 pounds he wanted to weigh when he started college.

And then a nagging meniscus issue required surgery and another delay. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said that should be over now.

“He’s 100 percent. That’s really been the issue,” Will Muschamp said. “He’s a guy that, given the opportunity to get on the field, has the ability to help our football team. How much he’ll do Saturday is yet to be determined.”

At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he might end up a big wide receiver or speedier tight end in the short term. There had been talk of him playing either during the offseason. He was a high three-star recruit who played below 215 pounds in high school.

His process back hasn’t been quick, but teammates have seen the progress.

“Recently he’s been getting a lot looser. When he gets going, he gets going,” Ryan Hilinski said. “Whatever route it is, he can run it. Whatever ball you throw, he can catch it.”

During the offseason, USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said he was excited to see what Bell, among other freshmen skill players, could bring.

The Gamecocks have relied primarily on senior Nick Muse to carry the tight end position. Redshirt freshman Keveon Mullins has come along, providing flashes of explosiveness, but he’s also nursing an ankle issue.

On the high school level, Bell was a productive player, putting up 52 receptions for 770 yards as a junior and 210 yards on 10 catches in five games as a senior before the ACL injury.

He’ll still have to adapt to life in the blocking game in college and to trying to beat higher level coverage guys, but he’s shown off some skill in the short term.

“You see some athleticism, you see some punch and power at the point of attack blocking. He’s an accomplished route runner with good hands,” Muschamp said. “I think his role will continue to increase. How much Saturday we’re not sure. Certainly he’s a guy we’re excited about.”