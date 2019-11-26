Mushamp upgrades Bryan Edwards’ status, gives final injury report before Clemson

The South Carolina football team expects to have most of its injured players back come Saturday when Clemson comes to Williams-Brice, and it could have one player who was doubtful.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said wide receiver Bryan Edwards has been upgraded from doubtful following a knee scope to questionable. He also said defensive tackle Kobe Smith didn’t practice much Tuesday because of an ankle injury suffered at Texas A&M.

He also said Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith, AJ Turner and Mon Denson were expected to return to action after missing the past few games.

Edwards is the program’s leader in career yards and receptions. He had surgery last week to scope his knee.

Feaster is the team’s top rusher, but he’s missed the past couple games with a strained groin. This game has special meaning for him, given he spent his first three seasons in college with the Tigers before coming down I-26 as a graduate transfer.

Smith has been in and out of the lineup with a nagging knee injury, fallout from the surgery that ended his 2018 season. Turner went from backup corner to backup running back, but has been a crucial special teamer.

Denson had a shoulder stinger and missed the past couple games.