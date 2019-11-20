South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards likely out for Clemson game; special-teamer tears ACL

South Carolina football will likely be without its top offensive weapon against Clemson in just over a week and a half.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced wide receiver Bryan Edwards had a knee scope and is likely out for the Clemson game. Muschamp also announced Spencer Eason-Riddle tore his ACL.

“(Edwards) had some swelling in the knee,” Muschamp said. “It’s an injury he had in high school. Jeff Guy went in this morining and cleaned it up for him.”

Edwards ends his career as the school record holder for catches (234) and receiving yards (3.045). He was one touchdown away from Alshon Jeffery’s mark of 23.

He has 71 receptions for 816 yards and six scores this season. He aggravated a pre-existing knee issue against Appalachian State and had it swell up late last week, forcing him to miss the Texas A&M Game.

“If he’s unable to go, it’s a huge blow,” Muschamp said. “As a defensive coordinator, Brent Venables would have to account for him. He’d have to make sure he covered down and have somebody on top of him at times.

“I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of coming out of here with all the records, something I envisioned him doing this year, and he’s had an unbelievable year for us.”

Without Edwards, the Gamecocks will find themselves short on playmakers heading into the Palmetto Bowl. USC is down it’s No. 1 and 3 receivers, No. 2 tight end (plus a projected No. 1 lost in the preseason) and has played at points in recent weeks without its No. 2 and No. 4 receivers and one of its top two tailbacks.”

Eason-Riddle joined the team as a walk-on and earned a scholarship before the season. He is in his fourth year on campus. He appeared in every game the past two seasons.

He also was a member of the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his volunteer work off the field. He started a program that connected Gamecocks players with children battling cancer.

Muschamp said he expects to get the rest of his injured cadre, Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith, A.J. Turner, Mon Denson, back for Clemson.