Deebo Samuel lights up social media with highlight-reel circus grab

One week after his first career 100-yard game, former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel has made headlines for his NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers, once more.

Playing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Samuel fought his way through blanket coverage, tipped the ball off one defender’s helmet, then caught it while simultaneously being hit from behind by another defensive back.

The play immediately lit up social media as a potential catch of the year candidate.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

But it did come at a cost — Samuel left the game after the catch with a shoulder injury. He left with four receptions for 82 yards but did eventually return to the sideline.