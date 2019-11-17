South Carolina’s Will Muschamp expects a lot of guys back for Clemson game

South Carolina football came out of the Texas A&M game with a long injury list.

But Will Muschamp expects almost everyone available come Nov. 30 when Clemson comes to town.

He said he expected almost everyone who had to miss the Texas A&M game to be available, pending news on linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle, who hurt his knee covering a kick. Muschamp said his MRI hasn’t come back yet.

The group of returners should include running back Tavien Feaster, wide receiver OrTre Smith, running back Mon Denson, running back A.J. Turner.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Other players who were hurt against A&M but should be back:

▪ Wide receiver Bryan Edwards: Missed the game with swelling around a sprained meniscus.

▪ Quarterback Dakereon Joyner came off woozy after a hard hit. Muschamp said, “He’s fine.”

▪ Running back Rico Dowdle appeared to tweak a sprained knee but player through.

▪ Wide receiver Xavier Legette had a minor hamstring issue.