South Carolina offense hits a wall in loss to Texas A&M. Losing season locked in

South Carolina football’s season isn’t over, but its shot at bowl eligibility is — Texas A&M took care of that Saturday night, handing the Gamecocks a 30-6 defeat.

The loss followed a familiar, frustrating formula for USC (4-7, 3-5 SEC); The offense, missing many of its top weapons, had no punch, posting its worst yardage total of the year. The defense, while solid, was slowly worn down by a large disparity in time of possession.

Before the game even started, South Carolina’s chances took a huge hit when senior wideout Bryan Edwards, who played through a knee injury last week against App State, was ruled out shortly before kickoff. With senior running back Tavien Feaster already ruled out with a groin injury, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski was without his top rushing and receiving threats.

Then, on the second drive of the game, the Gamecocks lost a defensive leader. Senior linebacker T.J. Brunson, playing in his 48th career game, was ejected for targeting on a play in which he and defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum combined to sack quarterback Kellen Mond and force a fumble.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

That penalty erased a 12-yard loss for A&M and set the Aggies up for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

South Carolina’s offense showed some life late in the first quarter when Hilinski found junior receiver Shi Smith streaking along the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Two more passes for 11 yards each put the Gamecocks at the edge of the red zone, but from there the drive stalled and they settled for a 37-yard field goal to tie things up.

Texas A&M responded with a 75-yard drive that started with seven consecutive runs, setting up a play-action wheel route from Cordarrian Richardson that was wide open for Mond to hit for a 17-yard touchdown.

The Gamecocks could get nothing going in response — outside of their 65-yard scoring drive, they never ran a play inside Texas A&M territory in the first half.

The defense, however, refused to let the game slip out of reach. Mond took more than a few hard hits, and though the Aggies twice managed to reach inside South Carolina’s 25-yard line after their touchdown, they only came away with three points after a missed field goal and a red zone stand, resulting in a 13-3 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the break, USC’s offense remained dormant, putting up just 22 total yards in the third quarter. And with time of possession approaching a 2-to-1 ratio in favor of Texas A&M, the fatigued Gamecock defense started to show cracks. An early fourth quarter field goal put the Aggies up 16-3, and four consecutive runs on the next drive set up Mond for a one-yard sneak into the end zone.

South Carolina finally converted a third down on its next drive after starting the game 0-for-10 in that area but eventually turned the ball over on downs, leading to a 75-yard scoring run by Richardson to cap the rout.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: TBA — should be announced Monday