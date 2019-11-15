College Sports
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Texas A&M game
Heading the to heart of Texas, South Carolina football will go with white helmets, white jerseys and black pants against Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks and Aggies will face off under the lights on Saturday at Kyle Field, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks will guarantee missing a bowl for the first time under Will Muschamp with a loss. They’re coming off a 20-15 loss to Appalachian State. South Carolina is a double-digit underdog.
This is the sixth meeting between the programs since they became permanent cross-division rivals in the SEC. The Aggies have won every meeting, but after a 52–28 loss to open that series in 2014, three of the past four meetings have been within a touchdown.
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019
▪Appalachian State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ Vanderbilt: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018
▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2017
▪ Michigan: white pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.
▪ vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet
▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
