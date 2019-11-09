Shi Smith not warming up early before South Carolina’s game with Appalachian State

It appears the South Carolina football team might again be without starting wide receiver Shi Smith.

The junior was not warming up with the rest of the wide receivers more than an hour before South Carolina’s game Saturday against Appalachian State and was not on the field. Smith had missed the previous game with a hamstring injury, and Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp called him questionable on Thursday.

Without him, South Carolina will rely more on Bryan Edwards, Xavier Legette, Chavis Dawkins and the rest of the receiving group.

Smith has 36 catches for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season.

The Gamecocks pass catchers have been hit by injuries with Josh Vann out with a broken hand and Nick Muse sidelined by a torn ACL.

Quarterback/receiver Dakereon Joyner was working with the wide receivers in pregame. He had been mostly a quarterback of late.