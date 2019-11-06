Justin Minaya, big second half run spark Gamecocks to season-opening win

Frank Martin was probably directing it at an individual South Carolina player, but the message could have served any Gamecock on the floor.

USC came out slow to start the second half of its season opener against North Alabama. Sloppy play allowed the Lions to climb within a couple buckets and the Colonial Life Arena crowd had fallen eerily quiet.

“When are you going to wake up?” Martin shouted, a plea from a coach to his team.

The Gamecocks did. Eventually.

Backed by Justin Minaya’s impressive return from injury, South Carolina produced a burst of life that was plenty good enough to spark a 77-55 win over North Alabama on Wednesday.

Minaya matched a career-high for points (17) and set one for rebounds (11) as the Gamecocks went to 1-0 for the eighth time in Martin’s eight seasons on the sideline.

It just took a little while for the Gamecocks to put their coach at some form of peace.

After a taking a 10-point halftime lead, North Alabama, starting its second season at the Division I level, cut things to 43-39 at the 15:35 mark of the final period. An 18-2 run over the next six minutes allowed for the necessary breathing room.

The sprint included USC’s first made 3-pointer of the night (by Jair Bolden), a layup and put-back from Minaya and a glimpse at Trae Hannibal’s potential. The freshman from Hartsville had a steal and explosive dunk to put Carolina ahead 18 and added another transition bucket to put it up 20.

Minaya, though, was the biggest story. His sophomore season cut short by knee injury, the redshirt sophomore shined in his first game since last November.

The Gamecocks held the Lions to 24.6 percent shooting.

And one: While Minaya’s game marked a return, Jermaine Couisnard’s marked a debut. The redshirt freshman, who sat last year because of an academic issue, was instant offense, hitting a couple buckets within his first 30 seconds on the floor. The guard from East Chicago finished with nine points off the bench.

Personal foul: A.J. Lawson on Monday was named to the coach-voted preseason All-SEC team. The first game of his sophomore season wasn’t all that award-worthy, however. Lawson picked up two first half fouls and failed to get in much of an offensive rhythm. He took just four shots and finished with eight points.

Tip-in: South Carolina started with a nine-man rotation — Jair Bolden, A.J. Lawson, Justin Minaya, Alanzo Frink, Maik Kotsar, Jalyn McCreary, T.J. Moss, Jermaine Couisnard, Micaiah Henry — until foul trouble at the guard spot led to Trae Hannibal’s debut with 3:45 left in the first half. Hannibal and McCreary were the only two true freshmen to get meaningful minutes. Wildens Leveque, who made headlines in the preseason for his athleticism, didn’t play.

