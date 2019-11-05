Gamecocks’ top rusher questionable for Saturday’s game vs Appalachian State

South Carolina football is set to get running back Rico Dowdle and a slew of other players back off a knee injury this week.

But the status of fellow runner Tavien Feaster is now questionable.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Feaster missed practice with a groin issue. That’s one of the few pieces of bad new for a team set to get back a cluster of players.

Muschamp said Dowdle, defensive end Brad Johnson, linebacker Damani Staley, offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum, wide receiver Shi Smith, defensive tackle Keir Thomas should be back this week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Offensive tackle Jaylen Nichols remains out with an ankle, while a hamstring issue has running back A.J. Turner is questionable.

Feaster leads South Carolina with 625 rushing yards at 5.9 a carry. He’s scored five touchdowns and caught 13 passes.

The product of Spartanburg High School joined the Gamecocks this offseason after three years at Clemson. He ran for more than 1,300 yards in the Upstate but left after Travis Etienne asserted himself as a Heisman hopeful.

The Gamecocks have rolled out several backs this season, with Mon Denson, Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris all getting work at various points.