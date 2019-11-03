Bryan Edwards rewriting Gamecock record book with history-making production

Bryan Edwards’ march toward South Carolina history quickened to a sprint Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Already the program leader in career receptions, Edwards exploded for 14 catches, 139 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt, helping lead the Gamecocks to a 24-7 win. In doing so, he tied the school record for receptions in a game, got within 100 yards of the career receiving record and two away from the career touchdowns record.

Only four other Gamecocks have ever caught as many passes in a game as Edwards — Deebo Samuel, Tori Gurley, Kenny McKinley and Zola Davis.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Edwards said. “Obviously just a testament to all the work I put in the offseason on my body and just being in the right space mentally and just going out there and giving it all every week, so you know it’s a blessing and I’m honored.”

He did so on 16 targets. With No. 2 option Shi Smith sidelined with a hamstring injury and junior tight end Nick Muse leaving early with a knee issue, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski looked to Edwards more than every other receiver combined. He responded with a high-energy performance, initiating contact and racking up yards after catches.

“I mean, the guy’s effort and competitive edge ... he competes every down like it’s his last down,” coach Will Muschamp said. “That’s what I see, but I’ve seen that for four years now. And we’re certainly going to miss him, but he’s gonna go down as one of the Gamecock greats of all-time.”

Edwards’ day was almost even bigger — in the second quarter, he caught a swing pass from Hilinski and reached out near the corner of the end zone, only to be ruled out at the one-yard line. The play was reviewed and upheld, much to the fans’ and his own displeasure.

“Yeah, you know, I felt like I got it, but it is what it is, you know, can’t get them all. But I wanted it, for sure,” Edwards said.

That one yard kept Edwards from becoming the 21st player in school history with a 140-yard game, and it also kept him at 21 career touchdowns — two behind Alshon Jeffery and Sidney Rice.

And with three games to go, yet another record is within reach. Edwards sits at 62 receptions on the season, 26 away from tying Jeffery’s program best.

At the very least, Edwards remains one of the few veteran, steadying forces for Muschamp and the offense. Hilinski can lean heavily on him, the run game benefits from the space he provides, and a young corps of wide receivers is witnessing and learning from his history-making production.

“It’s crazy because everybody calls me old man, and I haven’t even turned 21 yet. But you know, I guess you could say I’m the old man in the room. I got a lot of experience that I can give down to those young guys and help them out and just make their job easier,” Edwards said.