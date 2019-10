South Carolina commit Marshawn Lloyd earned the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Friday night.

Lloyd’s 69-yard run against Good Counsel in which he hurdled a defender at the 41-yard line on his way to a touchdown in the 30-17 victory.

Lloyd is the No. 43-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports and No. 3 back in the nation. He committed to USC on May 28.

