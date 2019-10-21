The GoGamecocks Podcast: Officiating looms over USC’s loss to Florida

On a rainy Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina football’s bid for back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents slipped away late in a 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida. The Gamecocks led 20-17 after three quarters, but three consecutive Gator touchdowns flipped the game’s momentum.

Still, what angered most Gamecock fans were several controversial non-calls by the game officials on UF scoring plays. In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down the plays in question and discuss whether they were in fact missed calls. They also talk about USC freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s passing woes, the emergence of the run game and the play of the defense.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

