In breaking UK streak and getting a win, Gamecocks earn palpable relief

Ryan Hilinski celebrates and prays with USC students after first SEC win South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski celebrated his first SEC win by going into stands and praying with USC students. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski celebrated his first SEC win by going into stands and praying with USC students.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp wasn’t exactly jovial, but he did have some jokes.

He peered over his glasses, a new addition to his wardrobe, and displayed a little unvarnished charm.

“I’m getting old,” Muschamp said Saturday night. “I can’t read anymore, especially at night. It’s been a sh---y fall. I got more gray hair than I’ve ever had. My wife doesn’t like hanging around losers. I’ve been losing, so it ain’t been good.”

No, the Kentucky team his Gamecocks had just vanquished will not qualify as a great squad or even close to last year‘s rugged outfit. But as Muschamp’s team finished up its second “must-win” game in a row, it had at the very least stopped the bleeding, put to rest a rather embarrassing streak and headed into the bye week on a positive note.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beating Kentucky isn’t the mark of a great program, but not losing to the Wildcats sure beats the alternative.

At this point in the Gamecocks‘ trying season, winning any tossup is important. The numbers don’t favor making a bowl. Any loss under the mark of six wins ratchets up pressure and heat.

South Carolina will be favored three more times this season. A five-win campaign would be underachieving but not a true disaster. At that point, the margins would be keeping the wolves at bay.

Just to get there, the Gamecocks needed the win Saturday. They didn’t do it with much flair, but they did it without stress.

And they don’t have two weeks to stew on a sixth consecutive loss to a former conference doormat.

Well after the game ended, as players were just trying to wrap up and get out of the stadium, one took a moment to reminisce about finally beating Big Blue. Even the team‘s most elder statesman had never done it, so there is a little something to savor in getting that small monkey off everyone’s backs.

“It felt great,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “Past couple years have been rough, especially going in, knowing what to expect and just not executing for four quarters. Going out there today, with all the seniors especially, watching how they put in the work.

“Seeing everyone’s faces after the game, it was really great. It was just a good feeling.”

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, time TBD

TV: TBD