Gamecocks ‘didn’t miss a beat’ with Hilinski at QB, Alabama’s Saban says

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern.

Count Nick Saban as the latest college football voice impressed with Ryan Hilinski.

The Alabama coach — and leader of five Crimson Tide national titles — said Monday that South Carolina hardly looked out of sync last week when it debuted a new quarterback in place of the injured Jake Bentley.

Hilinski completed 80 percent of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns as the Gamecocks rolled Charleston Southern, 72-10. The freshman also ran for a score.

In its Alabama tune-up game, USC set a school record with 775 yards of offense.

“(Hilinski) played great,” Saban said at his weekly news conference in Tuscaloosa. “I mean, the guy was like (24) of 30 or whatever. And he had a lot of yards. He certainly didn’t look like a freshman quarterback out there. He’s a good athlete, he’s got a good arm. He was very accurate. He made good decisions. He got rid of the ball, he got the ball out of his hand quickly. And he executed the offense extremely well.

“No disrespect because we think Bentley is a really good quarterback and certainly an experienced guy, but they didn’t miss a beat in this game in terms of the quarterback position.”

The Gamecocks (1-1) host the No. 2 Tide (2-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.