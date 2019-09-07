College Sports
Watch Ryan Hilinski hit a 60-yard bomb in his first start for South Carolina
For most of Ryan Hilinski’s first half as South Carolina’s starter, he worked the short and intermediate routes.
That got him two touchdowns, but on the first, he went for the bomb.
After a nice play-fake, Hilinski went deep to Bryan Edwards, who got behind the defense. It was his 18th career TD and made Hilinski 16 of 18 for 199 yards.
