‘He’ll be ready.’ South Carolina players react to change at quarterback

Here's what Jake Bentley looked like after the UNC game Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC.

A weekly tradition with Jake Bentley didn’t happen Tuesday.

The four-year starting quarterback didn’t have his usual game week news conference, further confirming his absence from South Carolina’s next game with Charleston Southern and beyond.

But other Gamecocks spoke — on behalf of the injured Bentley and Ryan Hilinksi, USC’s new QB1.

“He’s a great quarterback,” sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu said of Hilinski, a freshman and former four-star recruit from California. “He knows how to throw the ball. The coaches trusted him, so that’s why he’s going to start this week. Just excited for him to play.”

Carolina hosts CSU at noon, Saturday.

Bentley has started 33 games in his South Carolina career. The senior’s only absence came last October when Michael Scarnecchia, in place of an injured Bentley, threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 win over Missouri. A foot injury is what’s keeping Bentley from potentially missing the rest of the season.

“It’s devastating,” senior running back Rico Dowdle said of Bentley. “I hate it for him.”

USC is 0-1 after a 24-20 loss to North Carolina last week. The Gamecocks were up 20-9 heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on. Bentley finished the game by completing just two of nine passes for 15 yards and two interceptions in the final period. The lackluster performance drew plenty of criticism.

‘It’s the game of football,” said senior offensive lineman Donell Stanley. “I went to church the other day and the guy there was talking about mountains and valleys. We’re in a valley right now. You’re going to find out who your true friends are. You learn a lot about yourself in the valley. ... But we got each other and we got to get out of it. We have a long season ahead.”

Hilinski beat out Dakeron Joyner to be Bentley’s backup last month. Now he’ll be South Carolina’s starter.

“He’s a good player,” said senior defensive end D.J. Wonnum. “He’s really talented. When his time’s called, he’ll be ready.”

“He’s confident, he can throw the ball,” said senior linebacker T.J. Brunson. “I’m sure he’s comfortable with the scheme and everything.”