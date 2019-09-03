Mike Leach excited for Ryan Hilinski to make his first college start

Ryan Hilinski warms up with the Gamecocks before UNC game South Carolina football quarterback Ryan Hilinski warms up for the 2019 season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Ryan Hilinski warms up for the 2019 season opener.

Mike Leach has close ties to the Hilinski family. The Washington State coach recruited and worked with Tyler Hilinski, the late brother for Gamecocks signal caller Ryan Hilinski.

With the news Monday that Ryan Hilinski is set to start for South Carolina for the foreseeable future, Leach spoke highly of Ryan Hilinski at his weekly press conference.

“We’re excited for Ryan, I’ve known him for a long time, thought he was a great quarterback,” Leach said. “I know the coaches at South Carolina, and they’re really excited to have him, and I know he can throw the ball well, too.”

Tyler Hilinski played three seasons for the Cougars, holding the backup spot before his tragic suicide at the start of 2018. The Hilinskis frequently went to Pullman late on Friday nights, taking red eye flights after Ryan’s games.

The WSU program was highly supportive of the family after Tyler Hilinsk’s death.

Ryan Hilinski was a four-star recruit and the No. 64 player in his class. A pro-style passer, he threw for more than 2,700 yards as a high school senior and more than 3,700 at a junior.

His first college start will come against Charleston Southern at noon on Saturday.